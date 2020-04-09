Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the situation in the country due to the pandemic could worsen in the days to come, according to the report on Thursday.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, PM Khan said, “It is a misconception that this pandemic is sprea­ding slowly in the country as the number of our deaths has been low so far and it will not spread rapidly; it will become worse in the days to come.”

“If we don’t take preventive measures, the deadly disease will rise in the country like it did in Europe and will create a lot of trouble for us,” the Prime Minister further said.

“The people had to adopt social distancing by themselves as lockdown was not a solution and the government and police could not keep people in their homes by force”, Khan added.

On Tuesday, Army chief Gen Bajwa held a meeting with his top Generals during which he reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security issues with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19, said a statement issued by the army.

The generals, who attended the meeting through video link from respective Headquarters, reviewed the deployment of troops assisting civil administration across the country.

Appreciating the troops in the field for efforts so far, COAS directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas, the statement said.

At least 50 prisoners in worst-hit Punjab province have tested coronavirus positive.

As of Thursday, the confirmed number of cases in the country increased to 4,409 with 64 deaths.

Punjab province is the worst affected with 2,166 cases, while Sindh has the second highest at 1,128.

The government has extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Young Doctors Association (YDA) in Balochistan province has announced to resume services after successful talks with the government.