UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “responding to treatment” for coronavirus at intensive care in a London hospital and remained clinically stable, according to his official spokesman.

Late on Sunday, PM Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to have a cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus, the BBC reported.

Johnson was given oxygen before being taken to intensive care on Monday.

The spokesman said that Johnson was in “good spirits” on Wednesday as he continued to receive standard oxygen treatment.

He was breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said, “The prime minister has received some oxygen support,”

The Cabinet Minister further said: “The doctors, the nurses and the other staff there will be making appropriate medical decisions and they have our full support in the amazingly important work that they do.”

The news of Johnson’s improvement comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK increased to 61,474 as of Wednesday, with death toll now standing at 7,097.

On Wednesday, the Downing Street said a review of lockdown rules would go ahead next week, but the public must “stick with” the measures at what was a “critical time”.

Meanwhile, Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”.

Boris Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said she has been ill with symptoms for a week but was now recovering.