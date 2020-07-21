The Nepal government on Monday decided to resume domestic and international flight operations starting from August 17, nearly four months after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension of the flights came on March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a media report said.

During the months, only chartered flights for humanitarian purpose or delivery of medical goods were allowed.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday evening, the Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation told media.

“My ministry will prepare detailed health protocols to resume the operation of the flights,” he said.

Nepal has reported 186 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, total count reached 17,844 in the country according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Kishor Raj Pandey, chairman of Sathi Travel Agency said, “We are not expecting tourists coming to Nepal at least for next 3-4 months but people associated with travel agencies abroad are willing to come to Nepal if the flight resumes”.

Last month, Nepal lifted the coronavirus lockdown, allowing some economic activities to resume.

The country imposed lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

The government earlier had been facing complaints of loss of business, income and even lives due to harsh restrictions on public movement since more than two-and-a-half months.