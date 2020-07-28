Turkey will resume international flights to four countries, including India, starting from August 1, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu announced on Monday.

Karaismailoglu said in a statement that the four countries are India, Russia, Kuwait and South Africa.

The government was considering resuming flights with Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kenya and Uzbekistan, the minister added.

Turkey had partially resumed international flights on July 11, after remaining suspended for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country had lost some ground in its battle with the coronavirus but a focus on hygiene, masks and social distancing will protect people and help the economy rebound in the second half of the year.

The country resumed domestic flights as part of measures towards normalization amid the COVID-19 pandemic last month.

The country has seen a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases since it lifted restrictions on June 1.