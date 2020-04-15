The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus rose to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday.

There is an increase of 778 deaths on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 93,873.

Earlier on Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the government does not expect to make changes to coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week,

Raab said it was “crucially important that we do not take our eye off the ball or the public’s focus” off social distancing measures.

Earlier, PM Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to have a cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what his office described as the early stage of recovery.

Confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide have neared 2 million, with more than 1.2 lakh deaths.

The United States, with 25,000 deaths, has reported the maximum number of casualties. This is followed by Italy (21,067) and Spain (18.056).

The total number of infections is also highest in the US at 608,458 followed by Spain (173,060), Italy (162,488), Germany (132,210) and France (131,361).

As the world tries to contain the spread, Spain and Austria have allowed partial returns to work, while Britain, France, India, and Pakistan extended lockdowns to rein in the new coronavirus.