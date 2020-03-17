The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 183, after Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) confirmed 115 and 15 new infections, respectively.

On Tuesday, this is the single largest increase in coronavirus cases in the country so far, The Express Tribune reported.

Taking to Twitter, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said, “This exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of pilgrims brought in from Taftan border after a purported quarantine”.

On Monday, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho said that there are 76 confirmed cases in Sukkur (all patients arrive from the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border), 26 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China has increased to 3,226, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has risen to 80,881.

Of the deaths, 12 were in Hubei Province and one in Shaanxi Province, according to the National Health Commission.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,881 by the end of Monday, including 8,976 patients who were still being treated, 68,679 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,226 people who died of the disease.

Earlier, Wahab had said another 11 people who have reached the province from Taftan have tested positive.

Last month, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away.

Earlier, 76 Indians and 36 foreigners were evacuated from COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan, China and were taken to an ITBP facility in the national capital for quarantine.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.