The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,949, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported four imported cases, while Shanxi Province, Guangdong Province and Yunnan Province each saw one imported case, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Among all the imported cases, 1,877 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 72 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.