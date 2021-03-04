Brazil on Wednesday saw record high daily deaths from the Covid-19 for the second day in a row, registering 1,910 deaths in 24 hours and bringing the national death toll to 259,271.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours, Brazil also saw the second-highest number of daily Covid-19 cases increase since the start of the outbreak, after 71,704 people tested positive, bringing the total caseload to 10,718,630.

The previous record of new cases in a day was reported on January 7, when 87,743 people tested positive, the Xinhua news reported.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll after the US and the third largest caseload following the United States and India.

Currently, the country has an average of 123 deaths and 5,101 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Some 7.25 million Brazilians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccines against Covid-19, while 2.23 million have already received the second dose, according to local media reports.