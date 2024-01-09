Two more Covid-19 deaths reported in Chhattisgarh

Two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in Chhattisgarh. They were undergoing treatment at Mekahara Hospital in Raipur. This is the third fatality in the state in the past 11 days.

The total count of new cases in the state has risen to 12, with 11 identified in Raipur and one in Bastar. The active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 125. The overall positivity rate for COVID-19 infections in the state is 0.26 per cent.

According to the Health Department’s report, 15 people have successfully recovered during home isolation.

Earlier, an 82-year-old woman in Durg passed away last Thursday. The Health Department revealed that the woman, a resident of Bhilai, was admitted to the hospital due to hypertension, diabetes, and other illnesses.

Health authorities have stressed the importance of prompt testing for individuals displaying symptoms like cough, fever, or any COVID-related signs.