BPSC aspirants claim big discrepancy in 70th PT result

The publication of BPSC’s 70th Preliminary Test (PT) result has reenergised students who have been protesting over irregularities in the exam.

According to the BPSC, a total of 3,28,990 candidates had appeared in the exam, out of which a total of 21581 candidates have been successful.

However, students have complained about a big discrepancy. Approx 6 per cent candidates cleared the exam held on 13 December, while the success rate went up to nearly 20% in the partial reexamination held on 4 January. This has further strengthened students’ claim of irregularities.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, also raised the issue after meeting the students.

“The BPSC results released lend greater credence to the allegations of large-scale irregularities in the BPSC exam. While only 6% candidates cleared the 13 December exam, the success rate went up to nearly 20% in the partial reexamination held on 4 January. A fair and comprehensive investigation into the irregularities is a must to save Bihar from this institutionalised anarchy and corruption-ridden education-examination system,” he wrote on a social media platform.

In a media interaction, the leader said that the protest will continue and will further grow because the result reflects greater corruption in the education system.

“Bihar government is not listening to the students’ demands, but the entire Bihar is listening to them, their grievances are being heard across the country. Our party will also raise this matter during the next assembly session,” he said.

As the matter is being heard by the Patna High Court, the result is a subject matter of the final outcome of the petition. Next hearing will be held on 31 January.