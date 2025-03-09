Logo

# India

Bihar CM presents appointment letters to over 51,000 teachers

Statesman News Service | Patna | March 9, 2025 6:27 pm

Bihar CM presents appointment letters to over 51,000 teachers

Nitish Kumar (File Photo:ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented appointment letters to 51,389 teachers at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.

These teachers were selected in the third phase of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 3.0) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in June 2024.

About 43,000 teachers who have passed the Headmaster exam will receive the appointment letters in April, announced Nitish Kumar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary presented appointment letters to a few selected teachers at the ceremony. Rest of the selected candidates will receive letters through the official channel.

Addressing the newly-appointed teachers Chief Minister Kumar said that he started in 2023 the process to recruit teachers through competitive examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Since then, more than 2,50,000 teachers have been recruited in three phases.

Apart from this, a large number of contractual teachers have also become regular government employees after passing the Competency Examinations.

The remaining teachers working on contract have three more chances to appear in the Competency Examinations and regularise their jobs.

The Chief Minister said that he was pleased to see women teachers recruited in a large number.

He took this opportunity to mount attacks on the 15 years of Lalu-Rabri rule and said that the previous government never thought about women empowerment.

He said: “We have been working for upliftment of all sections of the society, with a special focus on women’s upliftment. Women have been making their presence felt in every field. A large number of women have also been appointed as teachers.”

