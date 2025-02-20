BPSC announces dates for 70th Mains exam amid growing protest

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced dates for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (Mains) amid enhanced protest by the BPSC aspirants demanding reexamination of the 70th PT examination.

The BPSC 70th Mains examination will take place from April 25 to April 30, 2025, to recruit civil servants for a total of 2,035 administrative vacancies. Online registration will begin on February 21 and end on March 17.

Students protesting at Gardanibagh, Patna, for over two months have questioned the BPSC’s sudden decision to announce the exam schedule. They said that this is an attempt to pressurise students to abandon their protest.

“The decision shows that the BPSC is afraid as our protest is gaining momentum and they want to just finish it off anyhow,” said Diwakar, a student protestor.

However, a section of the protestors have termed it a sign of victory saying that the second round of the protest will be decisive.

“The matter is still in the High Court where we have presented solid evidence. Thus we are confident that the decision will be in our favour. The BPSC has also realised it. That’s why they have come up with this plan. But it will not work. We are united in our protest and our legal battle as well,” said Amit, another student.

Popular teacher Faisal Khan, or Khan Sir, who is supporting the protest, said that it was an impact of the students’ warning that the ruling parties will face their anger during the elections.

He said, “Since the first round of the protest had attracted politicians, the authorities took it like any other political activity. But the students’ determined efforts have compelled the government to take them seriously.”

“The BPSC’s sudden decision to announce the Main’s examination schedule is proof that now they have started taking note of our patience. Our growing street presence as well as the legal evidence we have presented in the court give us confidence that the government will accept our demand very soon,” he added.