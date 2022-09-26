Boat on way to Mahalaya festival sinks in Bangladesh, killing 24; at least 30 missing

At least 24 people have died after a boat capsized in the Koratoya river in Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district with passengers to a temple on board on the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja.

The incident took place at Awlia ghat of Mareya bazar area of Boda upazila at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The toll is feared to rise further as at least 30 others went missing after the accident in the Madeya Ghat area on Sunday, police told IANS on Sunday evening.

The victims include 12 women, eight children and four men.

The deceased victims have been identified as one-year-old children Ushoshi, Tanushree and Shreyashi, 14-year-old Poly Rani , Lakshmi Rani (25), Amal Chandra (35), Shobha Rani (27), Dipankar (3), Priyanth (3), Khuki Rani (35), Pramila Rani (55), Tara Rani (24), Shoneka Rani (60), Falguni Rani (55), Pramila Rani (70), Dhano Bala (47), Sumitra Rani (57), Sophlat Rani (40), Shimla Rani (35) Hasan Ali, ( 52).

Among the 24 deceased victims, eight died after being taken to the hospital while the bodies of 16 were recovered from the river.

Md. Soleman Ali, Boda Upazila Nirbahi Officer, told IANS that an engine-run boat with nearly 70-80 passengers onboard started sailing for the Badeswari temple at Boroshashi union from Awlia ghat of Mareya bazar area of the district.