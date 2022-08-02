Black object, believed to be rocket fragment, found in Malaysia

After the “meteor shower” over Sarawak, residents of Batu Niah in the state were shocked to find an alien object that is believed to have landed near their homes in Petaling Jaya, in Malaysia.

The black object, found buried about half a metre in the ground, is believed to be debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket, which came crashing back to Earth on Sunday.

Most of the rocket was burnt on re-entry.

Two families have been told to vacate their homes due to radioactivity concerns.

The existence of the unidentified black object at Lot 65, Pekan Sepupok Lama, Niah, was reported by local residents.

Immediately after an emergency call was received at 6pm, the Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Department sent an operation team to the location.

“The operation team found the black object buried about half a metre in the ground and pictures were taken for further action,” Astro Awani quoted a department staff member as saying.

Earlier, social media had been abuzz with several videos and pictures showing a bright object like a meteor in Sarawak’s airspace, especially in the Kuching area.

Miri OCPD Asst Comm Alexson Naga Chabu said a Batu Niah resident lodged a report after discovering the fragment.

He advised the public to stay away from the area in case the metal fragment contained radioactive substances.

