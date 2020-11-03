Ahead of Americans heading to the polls to cast their ballots on Tuesday in one of the most-anticipated presidential elections, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was leading against President Donald Trump in most of the national and state-level polls.

On the eve of Election Day, Biden was in the lead in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio and Georgia, which all voted for Trump in the 2016 election, The Hill news website reported.

The FiveThirtyEight forecasting model has given Biden a 90 per cent chance of winning the election.

Currently, Biden was ahead of Trump in a 52 per cent to 44 per cent vote nationally.

In Pennsylvania, where the two candidates spent the weekend campaigning in a last-ditch efforts to garner votes, an NBC News-Marist poll released on Monday place Biden ahead with a 5-point lead, 51 percent to 46 percent.

Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics polling average gave the former President a 4.3 percentage point lead over the President.

But the state’s results won’t be immediately due to the large number of early and mail-in votes that have already been cast.

In Michigan, where Trump campaigned on Monday and Biden made a joint appearance with former President Barack Obama on October 31, the latter was ahead in most of the polls, with a 7 percentage point lead.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, a traditionally Democratic state which flipped in Trump’s favour four years ago, Biden had a commanding lead in most of the surveys conducted last month.

The Real Clear Politics average gave him a 6.6 percentage point lead over Trump, while according to FiveThirtyEight, the former President has a a 94 per cent chance of winning the state.

In Florida, a make or break state, Biden and Trump were neck and neck despite the former President leading in several polls.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday showed Biden up 5 points in Florida, 47 per cent to 43 per cent.

The RealClearPolitics average shows the former Vice President leading Trump by just 1.4 percentage points.

In Minnesota Ohio, and Nevada, the former President was leading by 4.3, 4 and 3.6 percentage points, respectively.

Meanwhile in Arizona, both candidates were tied at 48 per cent among likely voters, according to an NBC News-Marist poll released on Monday.

In North Carolina, Trump was leading Biden by half a percentage point, the RealClearPolitics Polling average revealed, while an Emerson College poll released last week shows the candidates tied.