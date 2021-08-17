Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal

President Joe Biden during the Trump administration had enunciated that he would end America’s longest war, no matter what.

He remained unflinching regarding his stance and rejected blame for the appalling scenes of Afghans clinging on to US military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country which the Taliban now helmed.

At the White House, Biden on Monday called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected.

“I stand squarely behind my decision” to finally withdraw U.S. combat forces, Biden said. Despite declaring “the buck stops with me,” Biden placed almost all blame on Afghans for the shockingly rapid Taliban conquest.

His grim comments were his first in person to the world since the biggest foreign policy crisis of his still-young presidency.

Emboldened by the US withdrawal, Taliban fighters launched a blitzkrieg and captured the capital, Kabul, sending US-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.