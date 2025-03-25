Afghan refugees write ‘open letter’ to Pakistan PM to halt deportation

Afghan refugees awaiting resettlement to the United States have written an ‘open letter’ to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately halt their deportation to Afghanistan as the March 31 deadline approaches closer.

The letter has been written by refugees who have pending or approved visa applications for entry into the United States or accepted referrals into the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). Pakistan has set a March 31 deadline for the deportation of all Afghan refugees.

In a two-page open letter addressing the Pakistani leader, Afghan refugees awaiting US resettlement in Pakistan, expressed deep concern over recent events that have jeopardised the safety and security of vulnerable Afghans.

The letter highlights that many Afghans residing in Pakistan are in the “late stages of exhaustive vetting processes and are awaiting US visa or refugee status approval” and sending them back to Afghanistan “runs counter to humanitarian principles and international accords to which Pakistan is a signatory”.

“At a minimum, we hope to see an exemption from detention or deportation for Afghans who have pending or approved immigration applications to the United States,” the letter added.

Urging the Pakistani authorities to treat Afghan refugees following international law, the letter stated that Afghan nationals in Pakistan are facing challenges with visa extensions, including exorbitant costs and potential delays, with some reporting a shift from longer to shorter extensions.

“Previously, visa extensions were available for longer periods (three or six months), but now they are often limited to one month at a cost of $100 or Rs 20,000. Visa extension procedures can be slow and uncertain, leading to further complications for those relying on them. There are overstay charges, with no condonation, and no surcharge for children under 12, but a 50 per cent surcharge for those under 18,” it added.

The signatories urged the Pakistani PM to consider the deportation of vulnerable individuals as it contravenes international obligations surrounding the humane treatment of refugees, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Time is of the essence; lives are at stake, and the international community is watching. We strongly urge you to act promptly and compassionately. Afghan refugees would welcome the opportunity to discuss these matters with officials of your government to strengthen our cooperation,” the letter concluded.

Recently, US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch had also slammed Pakistan for forced deportation of Afghan refugees. “Pakistani officials should immediately stop coercing Afghans to return home and give those facing expulsion the opportunity to seek protection,” said Elaine Pearson Asia Director at the Human Rights Watch.

Several reports revealed that Afghan refugees are facing massive harassment and abuse in Pakistan. Asking various human rights organisations to take action on their behalf, the Afghan refugees stated that despite holding valid legal documents, they are facing the threat of illegal detention, deportation, and discrimination.