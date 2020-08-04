Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned that his country will attack “anyone who tries to attack us,” a day after Israel said it killed “terrorists” near the Syrian border.

Speaking at the Knesset (parliament), Netanyahu said that on Sunday night, Israeli troops “thwarted an attempt to plant explosives on the Syrian front”, according to a media report.

“We will hit anyone who tries to attack us and this principle applies to anyone who does”, Netanyahu further added.

The incident near Israel’s disputed border with Syria took place overnight between Sunday and Monday in the Golan Heights.

According to the military spokesperson, Israeli troops opened fire at four armed men who were implanting explosives near the border.

“IDF (Israel Defence Forces) troops on the Golan Heights remain ready for further developments,” the military said in a statement, adding it holds Syria “responsible for any aggression from its territory.”

“The targets struck include observation posts and intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery facilities and command and control systems in Syrian Armed Forces bases”, according to the statement

Tensions have been on the rise along Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria after a fighter with Hezbollah, a Lebanese Iran-backed armed group, was killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Syria in July.

(With inputs from agency)