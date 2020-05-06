Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases reach new daily high of 790

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh rose by 790 on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since March 8.

During an online press conference, Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry said that “790 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.”

She further added the number of confirmed infections in the country’s total count reached 11,719 while fatalities stood at 186.

As of Tuesday, Bangladesh recorded 790 cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday.

On Monday, the government has allowed shopping malls to reopen from May 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also laid down a series of conditions for the businesses to operate ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bangladesh has already extended the nationwide lockdown to May 16 amid a surge in the confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

According to the official, 6,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

In March, the country announced a stimulus package of 50 billion taka ($5.9 million) to help export-oriented industries to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic at home and abroad.