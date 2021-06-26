A nationwide strict lockdown has been imposed by the Bangladesh government for a week from Monday. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The announcement was made by Bangladesh’s Press Information Department hours after the health authorities reported the country’s second-highest daily deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

“The lockdown would be in place for seven days from June 28,” PID said.

As per the official announcement, all offices including government, semi-government, and private offices will be closed from Monday. Moreover, river transport and railway and bus operations have already been suspended in the country, with the only exception for emergency services.

No one will be allowed to step outside unless absolutely necessary, the order noted.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 108 new fatalities and 5,869 new confirmed cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 878,804 with 13,976 deaths.