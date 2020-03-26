Bangladesh on Wednesday announced a stimulus package of 50 billion taka ($5.9 million) to help export-oriented industries to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic ar home and abroad.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement in a televised address to the nation on the eve of the country’s Independence Day, programs to celebrate the day have already been cancelled, according to the reports.

She said this fund can be used for paying wages and allowances to the readymade garment workers and employees.

“Our exports can suffer a blow due to COVID-19 outbreak. So we’ve taken some emergency measures to support the export-oriented industries,” Hasina further added.

She also mentioned several other measures to tackle the COVID-19’s spread in the country.

On Wednesday, the Country announced fifth death related to COVID-19.

The victim was one of the 39 cases reported in the country till date.

The number of deaths around the world from the novel Coronavirus cases is slated to have crossed 19,000.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Bangladesh Railway suspended operation of 257 local, mail and commuter trains, according to the reports.

Following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bangladeshi government declared a public holiday from March 26 to April 4 except for entities providing essential services.

The decisions were taken after Bangladesh health authorities on Monday reported another COVID-19 death, taking the country’s death toll to three, while the number of infections rose to 33.