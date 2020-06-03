Bangladesh has registered 37 deaths from the novel coronavirus in a day, taking the toll to 746.

The caseload surged to 55,140 after 2,695 people tested positive for coronavirus in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to government data, bdnews 24 reported.

The recovery count also rose to 11,590 after another 470 patients were discharged from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The recovery rate from COVID-19 currently stands at 21.02 per cent while the mortality rate is 1.35 per cent, according to the health directorate.

A total of 12,510 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time, Nasima added.

Globally, over 6.38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 379,197 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.