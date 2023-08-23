Baba Bageshwar goes to Nepal, calls Nepal a part of India

Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Baba Bageshwar, the founder of Bageshwar Dham, recently drew attention in Nepal during his visit. He was invited by Nepal’s wealthiest family, the Chaudhary group.

Many people in Nepal were upset when he claimed that Nepal had always been an integral part of India.

The controversy and criticism that started on social media with the news of Shastri’s visit to Nepal continued to simmer.

Upon the invitation of Barun Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chowdhury Group and CG Corp Global, Bageshwar Baba traveled to Nepal to narrate the Hanumant Katha at Shashwat Dham in Nawalparasi. Devotees warmly welcomed Baba upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Delhi.

Initially, he had plans to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ along with other political and public figures. However, due to backlash, Prachanda did not attend his event.

Nonetheless, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha visited the guru, recommended by Swami Anand Arun, who operates the Osho Tapoban on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

A large number of devotees gathered at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar to listen to his discourse. Under the pandal, people stood attentively, engrossed in his storytelling.

Baba Bageshwar’s schedule included a visit to Pashupatinath at 4 pm and meetings with religious organizations in Kathmandu. Afterward, he was set to travel to Shashwat Dham Nawalpur for a three-day discourse.

About the backlash:

Before the religious guru’s arrival, several Nepali media outlets had published articles about his views on women and marginalized groups. This sparked significant backlash from civil society regarding his visit.

One Member of Parliament came to hear the story with a basket of fruits, which he offered to Bageshwar Baba. Dhirendra Shastri welcomed the Nepalese parliamentarian and expressed his desire to see Nepal as a Hindu nation.

During his visit, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar mentioned, “I inquired whether Hindi is spoken in Nepal or not. If people speak it, then I will definitely visit. Going to Nepal is no different from going to the British after Lord Balaji’s command.”

Earlier, he made a public appeal to all Sanatani to unite and “stand up for the defense of the religion.” Additionally, he suggested using bulldozers against stone pelters during the Ram Navami yatra.