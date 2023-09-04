Who is Anas Ansari? Man arrested for threatening Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

On September 3rd in Bareilly, law enforcement took into custody an individual accused of making death threats against the self-proclaimed spiritual leader, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, associated with Bagheshwar Dham. Anas Ansari sent those threats.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal, the arrest was carried out following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) related to the threatening social media post on Instagram.

The FIR was filed earlier that day by a member of a local Hindu organization at the Hafizganj police station. In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a young individual named Anas Ansari has issued a death threat against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the leader of Bageshwar Dham.

This incident pertains to the Rithora area, under the jurisdiction of the Hafizganj police station. Anas Ansari made a menacing post on Instagram, explicitly stating that harm awaits Baba Shastri.

This provocative post has ignited anger within Hindu organizations, given its contentious content regarding Sanatan dharma and its preacher, Dhirendra Shastri.

Hindu organizations have called for decisive action by the police against the accused. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police have registered a case.

Anas Ansari, a resident of Rithora within the Hafizganj police station vicinity, established an Instagram account under the name “mr_anas2332.” On this account, he posted incendiary content concerning Sanatan dharma and its advocate, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri. He also issued threats against Pandit Dhirendra Shastri. In response, complaints have been filed with the police by the Hindu Jagran Manch and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

To address this matter, a screenshot of the controversial post went on twitter. It tagged Bareilly police, IG, ADG, and DGP, with a demand for action against the accused.

Intelligence agencies have also initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain any potential connections Anas Ansari may have with terrorist organizations.

Regarding this case, SP Dehat Rajkumar Aggarwal stated that Anas Ansari had posted objectionable content against Sanatan dharma and Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, including threats to his life. As a result, the police registered a case at the Hafizganj police station and apprehended the accused.