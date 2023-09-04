Who is Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri? Anas Ansari sends threat

In the city of Bareilly, located in Uttar Pradesh, a young individual by the name of Anas Ansari has issued a death threat against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the leader of Bageshwar Dham.

This incident occurred in the Rithora locality, falling under the jurisdiction of the Hafizganj police station. Anas Ansari posted a menacing message on Instagram, explicitly stating that a threat to Baba’s life is imminent.

This post has stirred resentment among Hindu organizations due to its controversial nature, particularly concerning Sanatan dharma and its preacher, Dhirendra Shastri.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, born on July 4, 1996, under the name Dhirendra Krishna Garg, also renowned as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj, holds the esteemed position of peethadhish at the sacred Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a revered pilgrimage destination situated in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, India.

Shastri engages in narrating captivating tales at the Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur. However, it’s worth noting that Shastri has faced allegations of employing mentalism techniques to deceive individuals. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the elder among two siblings, was born to Saroj Garg (his mother) and Ram Kripal Garg (his father) and was raised in a Hindu Saryupareen Brahmin family. His father, in the role of a priest, maintained the family’s religious traditions.

Shastri’s early years were marked by profound economic hardship, with his family residing in a humble kutcha house. During his childhood, he would enthusiastically share narratives with the people in his village.

Shastri is a devoted follower of Rambhadracharya. He is popular for his teachings around the Ramcharitmanas and Shiva Purana.

He asserts that he possesses certain extraordinary abilities, acquired through dedicated spiritual practice (sādhanā), which have garnered him a following of devout disciples. Dhirendra Shastri gained prominence when the Indian rationalist Shyam Manav challenged his claimed spiritual powers and criticized him for promoting unwavering belief.

When this controversy erupted in the media, Shastri extended an invitation to Manav to attend his Divya Darbar, stating, “I am merely a humble servant of Bageshwar Balaji, carrying out His inspiration.”

The All India Superstition Eradication Committee, led by its chairman Shyam Manav, filed a complaint with the Nagpur Police against Shastri under the anti-superstition act. Manav alleged that practices resembling witchcraft advanced through 'Divya Darbar' and 'Pret Darbar'. This resulted in the exploitation and deception of ordinary people in the name of religion.

Subsequently, the police conducted an investigation and found no grounds for prosecuting Shastri under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act of 2013.