In yet another terror attack in Pakistan, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a blast occurred near an under-construction building in the Chaman city of the country on Monday, said the police sources.

The law enforcement agencies further informed that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that was fitted on a motorcycle in Chaman city’s Mall Road area, as reported by The Express Tribune.

A nearby mechanic shop was completely destroyed by the fire caused by the explosion.

Security forces have cordoned off the area whereas the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing grief over the loss of lives, has strongly condemned the Chaman blast and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

In recent months, Balochistan has witnessed an increase in attacks.

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21.