Ashish Sakharkar Family: Know about his wife Runali and children

The bodybuilding community is coming together to remember and honor the life of the late Ashish Sakharkar, an icon in the world of sports. As the news of his passing continues to ripple through his fans and followers, many are taking a moment to reflect on the man beyond the stage – the devoted family man.

Ashish’s love for his family was evident to all who knew him or followed his social media accounts. He was happily married to Runali Sakharkar, a homemaker, and they shared a loving bond with their son, Ayush. On his Instagram, Ashish often shared heartwarming moments from Ayush’s mundan ceremony, proudly embracing his role as a doting father.

Runali, too, has shared glimpses of their family life on her own Instagram account, giving us a glimpse into the cherished moments they shared together. The love and support they provided each other undoubtedly played a significant role in Ashish’s journey to success.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Ashish’s passion for bodybuilding drove him to achieve extraordinary feats. His dedication to the sport earned him numerous accolades, including the esteemed titles of Mr. India, Mr. Universe, and Mr. Maharashtra. The bodybuilding community recognized his unwavering commitment, honoring him with the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati Award.

At 43 years old, Ashish was still actively competing in the 80 kg bodybuilding category when he faced a challenging battle with illness. Despite receiving treatment for several days, he bravely fought until the end. His determination and spirit touched the hearts of those who looked up to him, leaving an undeniable impact on the entire fitness community.

Born on November 18, 1980, Ashish’s life was a testament to passion, perseverance, and an unwavering love for his craft. Beyond his incredible achievements in bodybuilding, he will be remembered for his role as a caring husband and father, a man whose legacy extends far beyond the stage.