Who was Nermin Sulejmanovic? Bosnian bodybuilder livestreams his wife’s murder and dies by suicide

A man from Bosnia has shocked the nation after a series of disturbing events unfolded on Friday. The 35-year-old Nermin Sulejmanovic carried out a horrifying act, shooting his ex-wife while broadcasting the entire incident live on Instagram. He then went on a violent spree, taking the lives of two more individuals as he evaded authorities. Tragically, his rampage concluded with his own suicide.

The shocking incident took place in the town of Gradacac in northeastern Bosnia. Sulejmanovic recorded multiple videos, documenting his actions during this terrifying chain of events.

Who was Nermin Sulejmanovic?

Before delving into the tragic incident, let’s take a glimpse into Sulejmanovic’s background. He had a history as a bodybuilder and fitness coach. However, his past was marred by brushes with the law, including arrests related to drug smuggling and an altercation with a police officer.

Sulejmanovic resided in Gradacac, a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with his family. At the age of 35, his life took a devastating turn, leaving a community in shock.

The motives behind Sulejmanovic’s violent actions remain unclear. Yet, officials and local media have shed light on the troubled relationship between the assailant and his ex-wife. She had previously reported instances of threats and violence from Sulejmanovic. The attacker had a history with the police, further adding to the complexity of the situation.

During the course of his attempt to evade the authorities, Sulejmanovic continued to stream his actions on social media. Two more videos were live-streamed by him, wherein he claimed responsibility for shooting at least two other people.

While the Instagram post documenting the incident has been removed, it has come to light that approximately 12,000 individuals had watched the live broadcast of the chilling act. This digital trail led authorities to scrutinize those who had engaged with Sulejmanovic’s posts. Individuals who left supportive messages on his Instagram account on the day of the incident may face questioning and potential legal consequences, as per the police.

The nation is left grappling with the aftermath of this tragic series of events, prompting reflection on the complexities of modern life, social media, and the importance of addressing signs of distress and violence within relationships.