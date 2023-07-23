Who was Justyn Vicky, bodybuilder who died while weight training?

Justyn Vicky was a 33-year-old well-known influencer and bodybuilder, who lost his life in a horrible accident at a gym in Bali. Justyn was born and raised in Bali, Indonesia professional gym trainer who pursued his passion for fitness with unwavering dedication. Justyn’s journey in the fitness industry began at an early age, and he eventually established himself as a prominent figure in the field.

After becoming a beloved and respected trainer at The Paradise Bali in Sanur, Justin gained recognition not only for his exceptional physique and bodybuilding expertise but also for his kind and caring nature. Known for his vibrant personality and motivational approach, Justyn Vicky inspired many to embrace a healthy lifestyle and strive for their fitness goals.

On July 17 he was trying to lift an exceedingly heavy weight of 210 kg while squatting when the accident occurred as he struggled to lift the weights, the barbell landed on his neck, causing a severe injury.

Despite immediate medical attention, he passed away during surgery due to a broken neck and critical damage to vital nerves.

The tragic death of Justyn Vicky serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in high-intensity weightlifting and the importance of safety precautions during workouts. Justin’s untimely passing has left a big question of safety and teaching in the fitness community, as he was not only known for his exceptional physique and bodybuilding expertise but also for his caring and motivational approach to training.

The gym where the accident happened, The Paradise Bali, conveyed a tribute to Justyn on social media, expressing their deep sorrow and acknowledging the positive impact he had on many lives through his bodybuilding, nutritional advice, and personal training.

Friends and followers also paid tribute to him on his social media accounts. But more than anything this case is concerning for the mad rage over the gym culture. People who are not fully ready for hitting the gym follow a rat race of bodybuilding which can be fatal. This case is going viral but there must be many many more.