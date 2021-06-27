As Thailand faces a fresh COVID-19 resurgence, the country has announced stricter restrictions in the capital Bangkok and nine provinces.

The new restrictions involve closing down of hopping malls in Bangkok and selected provinces by 9 p.m, gatherings of more than 20 peoples restricted in hotels and convention centres, Xinhua news reported.

Moreover, from Monday, there will be a ban on restaurant dine-ins for at least 30 days in Bangkok and five neighbouring provinces as well as four southern provinces.

The authorities will monitor road traffic in and out of Bangkok and the nine selected provinces for at least 30 days to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Thailand reported 3,995 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths on Sunday. This is the 11th consecutive day the number of new infections are above 3000.

The total number of infections in the country now stands at 244,447, with the death toll at 1,912, as official data showed.