All 22 crew members onboard ship that collided with Baltimore bridge were Indians

All the 22 crew members of Singapore flagged container ship that collided with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore were Indians, the ship management company Synergy Marine Group said in a press statement.

The company said that all the crew members have been accounted for and there is no pollution in the river due to the collision.

“All crew members including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution,” it said in the statement.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and the owners are cooperating with the Federal and State government.

“Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the ‘DALI’ has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service. The US Coast Guard and local officials have been notified, and the owners and managers are fully cooperating with Federal and State government,” the statement added.

The ship was outbound from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, a construction crew working on the bridge at the time of the collision sustained injuries in the incident.