Indian crew members rescued from hijacked vessel thank Navy | VIDEO

The Indian crew members, who were rescued from the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk have thanked the Navy for saving their lives. In first visuals of the rescued crew members, they are heard chanting “Bharat Mata ki jai” and thanking the Indian Navy.

“We were locked inside for 24 hours and Indian Navy rescued us,” said one of the members in the video shared by the Indian Navy.

“We are proud of the Indian Navy,” remarked another as others in the background chanted “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

Advertisement

#WATCH | First visuals of the rescued Indians, who were a part of the crew, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk. The jubilant members of the crew chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and thank the Indian Navy. All 21 crew, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated by the Indian… pic.twitter.com/uoL96VIrEw — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Earlier on Friday, Indian Naval comandos from elite force MARCOs boarded the hijacked vessel and safely evacuated all the 21 crew members, including 15 Indians.

Five to six pirates had reportedly boarded the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel on Friday in an attempt to hijack it.

After recieving the distress call, the Indian Navy diverted a warship, maritime patrolling aircraft, helicopters and drones for the surveillance until commandos boarded the vessel.

“MV was kept under continuous surveillance using MPA, Predator MQ9B & integral helos,” the Navy said in a statement.

The commandos sanitised the vessel and confirmed pirates were not there when they boarded.

“The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy MPA of interception by Indian Naval warship,” the Navy said.

After their evacuation, the Indian Navy said, INS Chennai was in the vicinity of the merchant vessel and rendered support to restore power generation and propulsion to commence her voyage to the next port of call.