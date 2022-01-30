Algerian, French Presidents speak after months of diplomatic riffs

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held phone talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after months of diplomatic tension.

According to a statement issued by the Algerian presidency, the two sides “discussed bilateral cooperation and the prospects of convening the higher intergovernmental committee” which had been scheduled for last April, but was postponed due to the mounting diplomatic tension between the two sides, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the French president Penewed the invitation for his Algerian counterpart to attend the sixth European Union – African Union summit, which will be held in Brussels on February 17 and 18.

The French-Algerian ties have been characterized by diplomatic riffs in recent months since Algeria recalled its Ambassador to France and closed its airspace to French military planes in October 2021.

The move was a response to a French decision in September 2021 to reduce the number of visas provided to Algerian officials by 50 per cent as well Macron’s critical remarks on Algeria.