Afghan protesters call for release of female activists

Several Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul calling for the release of female activists after one of them was freed.

Parwana Ibrahimkhil, who went missing last month, was released and she claimed that she was held detained by Taliban forces, TOLO News reported.

However, the whereabouts of the three remaining activists, Tamana Paryani, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar, remain unknown.

One of the protesters on Saturday said: “We held a demonstration in reaction to all the problems created by the Taliban group for the people of Afghanistan. ”

Taranom Saeedi, a relative of Ibrahimkhil, said that the Taliban detained them, without having any female soldier and this is against Islam.

Regarding the missing activists, the Taliban has said that an investigation is underway to find information about them.

“We should ask our own sources and then, based on that, will give you information,” TOLO News quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, as saying.

Also on Saturday, two foreign journalists working on assignment for the UNHCR who had been arrested by the Islamic Emirate forces in Kabul were released.