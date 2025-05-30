17 female cadets among 336 passing out from NDA

Seventeen female cadets were among the total 336 who passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday.

This marks the culmination of the 148th Course – Spring Term 2025 of the NDA, an official communique issued here said.

“The Spring Term 2025 Passing Out Parade (POP) stands as a proud testament to the academy’s enduring commitment to grooming future military leaders, now enriched with the inclusion of women cadets destined to serve the nation with honour and valour. The event held historical significance as it marked the passing out of the first-ever batch of 17 Female Cadets from the Academy — a transformative milestone in NDA’s legacy of nation-building,” it said.

A total of 1,341 cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, participated in the POP held at Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, on May 30, 2025.

“The parade marked the successful completion of rigorous military and academic training by the cadets, culminating in a splendid display of precision, discipline, and military bearing,” the statement added.

It was impeccably conducted by Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride his charger ‘Reliant Robin’. Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of ‘G’ Squadron commanded the parade with military precision.

In recognition of the exemplary performance, the Reviewing Officer presented the President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, the President’s Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, and the President’s Bronze Medal to Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt.

The prestigious Chiefs of Staff Banner was awarded to the Golf Squadron for overall excellence, it added.

The event concluded with a grand flypast featuring flag-trooping Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and the majestic Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft, symbolising the culmination of training and the cadets’ readiness to embark on the next phase of their military journey.

The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, school children, civilians, and serving as well as retired Armed Forces personnel.