At least seven policemen were killed and three others injured in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Farah province, the first major incident after a three-day ceasefire ended, according to the authorities on Thursday.

Muhibullah Muhib, provincial police spokesman said, “The clashes erupted late on Wednesday after militants stormed a security checkpoint in the village of Rigi on the outskirts of provincial capital Farah city. The militants also sustained casualties”.

The injured police were presumably captured by the militants in the province that has been the scene of heavy clashes between security forces and the Taliban for years.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The clash came a day after a three-day ceasefire between Taliban militants and government security forces ended on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month, at least dozens were killed and many injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul.

24 people were dead and dozens more wounded in a suicide blast claimed by ISIL (ISIS) at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, according to the local government, in one of two attacks to hit the country on the same day.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.