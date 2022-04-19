6 killed in multiple blasts at school in Shia neighbourhood of Kabul

At least six people were killed and 11 wounded in three blasts that rocked a boys’ school in a Shi’ite Hazara neighbourhood of Kabul on Tuesday, police in the Afghan capital said, RFE/RL reported.

Khaled Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, told RFE/RL that the explosions occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School, located in the capital’s western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

There were children among the casualties, although it was not immediately clear how many.

A security official told the German news agency DPA that the blasts were caused by hand grenades. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The school is located in the capital’s western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by the militant Islamic State group, RFE/RL reported.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter that the blasts “caused casualties among our Shi’ite brothers.”

A Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman said a team of investigators had begun work at the scene.

The explosions occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness said.

In May 2021, bombings near a school in the same area of the Afghan capital killed at least 85 civilians, mainly schoolgirls, and injured dozens of others.