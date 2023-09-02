6 killed in Chile train-minibus collision

At least six people were killed after a train crashed into a minibus in San Pedro de la Paz of central Chile, local authorities said.

Juan Francisco Carrasco of the military police told reporters that the crash occurred at a railroad crossing, killing six of the 14 people on board the minibus on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state-owned company EFE Sur, which operates the trains, reported that the train acted correctly, saying in a statement that the crossing barriers were operating normally at the time of the train crossing.

EFE Sur extended its condolences to the families of the dead and said that no passengers on board the train were seriously injured.