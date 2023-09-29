Pakistan: 6 killed, 30 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Mastung

At least six people have been killed, and 30 others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred in the Mastung district of Balochistan province in the southwestern Pakistan on Friday, as per reports from local media.

Heartbreaking news from Mastung, Balochistan, as a bomb blast during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi ceremony has taken innocent lives#MastungBlast #Mastung #EidMiladUnNabi pic.twitter.com/XxbSqGCMFh — The Pakistan Frontier (@PakFrontier) September 29, 2023 Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner Ataullah Muneem told Dawn that the explosion took place near an Eid Miladun Nabi rally and that there were reports of around 30 people getting injured, according to the Pakistan daily.

The nature of the blast is not clear and further details are awaited.

Recently, as many as 11 people including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah were injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

Mobile phone footage broadcast on television showed a bloodied Hamdullah being supported by two gunmen as he spoke.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Muneem told Dawn that 11 people had been injured in the incident.

Earlier, in Pakistan’s Peshawar, an explosion occurred leading to death of a Frontier Constabulary (FC) official. Additionally, eight individuals sustained injuries in this incident, including two civilians.

The blast took place near the Prime Hospital Complex on Warsak Road. Warsak Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Arshad Khan, confirmed that the attack targeted a vehicle belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC’s Mohmand Rifles regiment. This incident took place around 10:30 am local time.

The vehicle was on its way from Machni to Peshawar when the explosion occurred. According to Mohammad Arshad Khan, one FC official lost his life, while six FC officials and two civilians were injured.

(With Inputs from Agency)