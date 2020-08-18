A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 jolted Masbate province in the Philippines on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs).

No casualties and damage have been reported yet.

The quake hit at a depth of 1 km, about 5 km southwest of Cataingan town of Masbate province in the Bicol region.

The institute further added that the tremor was also felt in Mapanas town in Northern Samar province, Legazpi City in Albay province, Lezo town in Aklan province, Iloilo City, Capiz province and many provinces in the central Philippines.

Last year, in October, at least seven people were killed and more than thousands wounded after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao island in the southern Phillipines.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The last major earthquake to hit the country took place in October 2013, when more than 220 people were killed in the central Philippines in a 7.1-magnitude tremor.

In July 1990, more than 220 people died in Luzon island in a temblor measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, which was one of the most powerful ones to hit the country.