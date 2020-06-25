An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale hit the east coast of Chiba Prefecture in Japan on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The tremor was felt with its epicentre at a latitude of 35.5 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 30 km, the agency further added.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

On June 14, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of the Amamioshima Island in Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture.

Earlier this year, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the east coast of Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

In June 2019, at least 16 people were injured after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, that issued a tsunami advisory later.

In 2018, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan that left five people injured and damaged buildings and roads.

Japan sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire” where a large proportion of the worlds earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

A devastating magnitude 9.0 quake — which struck under the Pacific Ocean on March 11, 2011 — and a resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed the lives of thousands of people.