A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Puerto Rico on Monday that toppled houses and caused power outages and small landslides but there were no reports of casualties, according to US Geological Survey.

No tsunami alerts were issued yet.

The tremor, just off the US territory’s southern Caribbean coastline, was felt throughout much of the island, including the capital San Juan.

Some 250,000 customers were hit by electric power outages after the quake, which struck at 6:32 am local time (1032GMT).

“More earthquakes than usual (called aftershocks) will continue to occur near the mainshock,” the USGS said.

“When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater.”

In December, the quake was the strongest of a series that have rippled through the island and it was followed by at least eight aftershocks.

Puerto Rico doesn’t have a public earthquake warning system, except for sirens that are supposed to ring in case of a tsunami. Residents in this neighbourhood criticized the government for what they believe is a lack of action.

One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, after 7.3-magnitude quake struck near the island’s northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and left 116 people dead.