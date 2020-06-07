At least four soldiers were killed and five others were injured after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise on Indonesia’s Java island on Saturday, according to an army official.

The men were in the middle of a flying lesson when the MI-17 helicopter crashed and caught fire in central Java province.

Nefra Firdaus, Indonesian Army spokesman, in a statement, “The incident killed four crew members and injured five others”.

The injured were rescued and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

In 2017, a rescue helicopter crashed while heading to help evacuate residents near an active volcano on Indonesia’s main island that left all eight people on board, dead.

At least five people were killed after an Indonesian plane crashed in Papua province in July 2017.