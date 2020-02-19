At least four people on board were killed after two small planes collided on Wednesday, scattering debris across grassland in southeastern Australia.

Police and other emergency services were at the two separate crash scenes in Mangalore, north of the Victoria state capital, Melbourne.

According to the Victoria, police, two occupants in each plane were confirmed dead at the scene and had yet to be identified.

Last month, a large water-bombing plane crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney that killed all three US crew on board.

In 2017, the cockpit voice recorder failed to capture any audio from a small-plane crash in Australia that killed four Austin-area tourists.

In the same year, three persons were killed and another injured after a light plane crashed near Australia’s Mount Gambier region.

The Fire Service reported that the plane was smouldering when they arrived at the scene. this could mean the aircraft burst into flames either after crashing into the paddock or during flight.