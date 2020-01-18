At least four people were killed and one more injured on Friday during a shooting at a private residence in the US state of Utah, according to police.

The incident took place late on Friday in Grantsville, a town of about 10,000 people, police added that the suspect was arrested.

Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields told reporters that “officers were dispatched to a residence tonight in regards to a suspected homicide. It has been determined that four are deceased, but five were actually shot”, the Salt Lake City-based daily, Deseret News said in a report.

However, fields did not provide any information on the fifth person, who is the sole survivor of the shooting.

The town’s police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the suspect, but it assured that there was no threat to the public.

“I’m sure it will take days or even longer try and piece together what brought all of this one and why it happened, if we ever get to know why it happened,” Deseret News quoted the Mayor as saying.

Last year, four people were injured in a shooting in San Antonio, a city in the US state of Texas.

In November, Mexico government had said that it helped ten Mexican citizens to sue Walmart over the shooting at a store in the US border town of El Paso, Texas, that left eight Mexicans dead and eight others wounded.

Earlier in September, Walmart halted sales of ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles.

The world’s biggest retailer, Arkansas-based Walmart has more than 4,700 stores across America, many in conservative regions where political opposition to gun control is strong.

Earlier in August, at least 20 people were killed and many injured in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in the US city of El Paso.

The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border.

