At least three people were killed and one injured after a man fatally stabbed them, including a 13-year-old girl, in a small central Texas city in the early hours of Friday before leading officers on a car chase and eventually being arrested, according to the police.

Sheriff’s deputies in San Saba, a community of about 3,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometres) north-west of Austin, received a call around 4:30 am from an 18-year-old woman who said she was one of four people stabbed inside a home, said Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and the girl dead, Washko said. He could not provide the names of the victims or the 22-year-old suspect. He also said it’s unclear how they are connected and that no motive is known at this point. The Texas Rangers were investigating.

Moments after the stabbings, Washko said, the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the victims. Police gave chase and followed him for 20 miles (32 kilometres) into the city of Goldthwaite, where he crashed into the wall of a senior citizen centre and was arrested, he said. No one, including the suspect, was injured in the crash.

