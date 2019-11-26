At least three people were killed on Monday due to bad weather that caused a heavy storm on the island of Rhodes in Greece.

The disabled woman passed away when her basement apartment flooded with rainwater, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Earlier on Monday, Greek authorities had reported the recovery of the bodies of two men who had gone missing when the yacht they were on board capsized in western Greece on Sunday amidst strong winds.

The Fire Brigade intervened to evacuate 40 people from homes and cars in Kineta, southwest of Athens.

Nearly 300 houses have suffered damages in the area, according to initial estimates by the infrastructure and transport ministry.

On Tuesday, the weather front will recede, according to meteorologists.

In July this year, at least six foreign tourists were killed in heavy hailstorm and tornadoes that ravaged the Chalkidiki region in Northern Greece.

The storm marked the first major national crisis under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative government that was sworn in that month.