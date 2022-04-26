Follow Us:
  1. Home / World / IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy

IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy

Gulde-Wolf did not comment on the value of any IMF package, or an estimated time needed to come into an agreement with Sri Lanka.

IANS | Colombo | April 26, 2022 5:23 pm

IMF, Sri Lanka

Photo: IANS

An official from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday urged Sri Lanka to tighten its monetary policy, raise taxes and adopt flexible exchange rates to overcome its ongoing debt crisis.

“We’ve had very good, fruitful, technical discussions on preparations for the negotiations with authorities over the past weekend and a couple of days before,” Xinhua news agency quoted Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, as saying at an online event.

Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Governor of the Sri Lankan Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe recently concluded a visit to the IMF to discuss financing help for the country.

Earlier Sri Lanka suspended external debt payments.

“The requirement for fund lending will be progress toward debt sustainability. Monetary policy has to be tightened to keep inflation in check. We see a need for flexible exchange rates,” she said.

Gulde-Wolf did not comment on the value of any IMF package, or an estimated time needed to come into an agreement with Sri Lanka.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Sri Lanka: 21st Amendment proposal to be presented in new cabinet meeting
Sri Lankans to face severe power cuts due to lack of sufficient fuel, water
China assures help to solve urgent economic crisis: Sri Lankan PM