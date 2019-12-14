At least three people were killed and many injured on Friday after a landmine exploded in the southern province of Daraa in Syria, according to reports.

Some of the wounded children suffered serious injuries, the report added.

The landmine is part of the leftovers of the rebels’ weaponry in the town of Nasib which is located in the countryside of Daraa.

Landmines have killed dozens of people in the formerly rebel-held areas amid government-led efforts to remove the mines.

Some 920,000 people were displaced within Syria in the first four months of 2018 – the highest figure since the beginning of the conflict.

Some of the country’s poorest and most damaged areas carry the burden of the displaced, not Europe.

According to the Pew Research Center, there are 690,000 Syrians resettled in Germany, Sweden and Norway combined.

The UK has taken around 10,000 Syrian refugees and plans to welcome the same number again by 2020.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a total of 233 civilians, including 66 children, have been killed by landmine explosions since the beginning of 2019.