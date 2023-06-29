2 dead in attack on US Consulate in Jeddah

Follow Us:

Two persons including a gunman who attacked the US Consulate in Jeddah have been killed, Saudi Gazette reported.

June 29, 2023

The gunman who attacked the American Consulate building in Jeddah on Wednesday was killed in an exchange of fire, an official spokesman said. A Nepali worker in the consulate’s security guards also died after suffering a serious injury during the exchange of fire, the spokesman said.

Makkah Police said that security investigations are still underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

“On Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m., a person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah and got out carrying a firearm in his hand. Security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the Makkah Police said in a statement, as per the Saudi Gazette.

